How Christmas could come early for Ed Davey

Rishi Sunak does not rule out Nigel Farage joining the Tory Party, saying the party is a “broad church”https://t.co/0papBkz6IA — Christopher Hope? (@christopherhope) October 3, 2023

The suggestion that Nigel Farage might at some stage join the Conservative Party is a hot topic as delegates gather for the party’s annual conference in Manchester.

Perhaps those who back the idea have no comprehension of how the former UKIP leader and BREXIT itself are regarded by large sections of the electorate particularly in what are called now the blue wall seats.

This could be just the lift that Ed Davey needs in order to make his party even vaguely relevant again. His main target at the general election is for the Lib Dems to get more seats than the SNP thus making them the third party.

Is it going to happen? From what we have seen in the media in the last few days I think there must be a possibility.

Mike Smithson