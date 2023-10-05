By newspaper read the Tories only lead amongst Mail readers

Survation

I find the above table from Survation absolutely fascinating and highlights the massive challenge facing Sunak and his team at the coming general election.

It is not surprising that the top papers for LAB are the Guardian, the I and the Mirror. The Telegraph breakdown is for me the biggest surprise with 41% going LAB and 32% with the Tories.

The Express is also a shock with LAB leading by 8%.

That just 29% of FT readers are Tory backers is one that I would not have predicted.

Mike Smithson