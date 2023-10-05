The critical question a Mid-Beds voter wanted Starmer to answer.

There is lovely story going around Mid Beds where the by-election takes place a fortnight today.

This has become a fight between LAB, the Tories and LDs with all three parties fighting very hard and one voter being canvassed by LAB demanded that he be able to put a question to the LAB leader. He wouldn’t say what this was so Starmer is said to have paid him a visit.

The question turned out to be quite simple – was Sir Keir a Mason?

This is the story as I have heard it and do not know what the response was.

Mike Smithson