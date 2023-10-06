LAB strong favourites to gain Mid-Beds

Betfair

After the LAB success in Scotland the party has big hopes of gaining the next by-election to come up – Mid Beds a week on Thursday.

But this is proving to be a tough fight with both the LDs and the Tories working very hard.

I would not be betting on LAB at current odds because the LDs are going full throttle here while the Tories are working hard to save the seat. Let us not forget that in the summer by-elections LAB failed to take Hillingdon when they were strong favourites and the Tories just held on.

Mid Beds has a high proportion of graduates which is usually not a good sign for LAB.

Mike Smithson