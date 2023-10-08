Tory incompetence
That world cloud from Savanta was published earlier on this week and it looks not only damaging for the Tories as the next general election but for a generation in the same way the Tories successfully used the winter of discontent for over a decade to win four general elections in a row.
The news that broke on Friday evening that Sunak’s cost saving exercise on HS2 could end up costing more and the HS2 extension to Euston may not happen, and the less said about the lies about improving the Northern rail network all fits into the world cloud above.
There also many other non HS2 subjects that these criticisms could apply to, I’m not sure there’s enough time left for Sunak or the Tories to turn this around.
TSE