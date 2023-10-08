Tory incompetence

Look at the words that are coming up most:



Useless, Incompetent, rubbish.



The Government's biggest electoral issue is not their positions or ideology, which is why shifting them doesn't shift the polls.



It's delivery. It's getting things done.



HS2 cancellation is a disaster. https://t.co/R6WgK9eTKC — J (@Beyond_Topline) October 3, 2023

That world cloud from Savanta was published earlier on this week and it looks not only damaging for the Tories as the next general election but for a generation in the same way the Tories successfully used the winter of discontent for over a decade to win four general elections in a row.

The news that broke on Friday evening that Sunak’s cost saving exercise on HS2 could end up costing more and the HS2 extension to Euston may not happen, and the less said about the lies about improving the Northern rail network all fits into the world cloud above.

There also many other non HS2 subjects that these criticisms could apply to, I’m not sure there’s enough time left for Sunak or the Tories to turn this around.

The Conservatives literally rubbished this idea in their own rail plan.



And GM warned it could actually make things worse by *increasing* delays on the West Coast Mainline



Only the Conservatives could draw up a plan that could actually make northern transport worse than before. https://t.co/DdBC7gJ6NY pic.twitter.com/J2ZivgL1Oi — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) October 3, 2023

Vast swathes of the London to Birmingham leg of HS2 will have to be redesigned as part of a review ordered by the Government that could push costs even further, @theipaper can reveal



? @BenGartside and @RichardVaughan1 report https://t.co/tmma71BtlU — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 6, 2023

TSE