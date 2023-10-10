Can Starmer’s speech turn these figures around?

(Here are Rishi Sunak's ratings, for comparison)



Doing well as PM: -39 net



Likeable: -16

Competent: -17

Decisive: -24

Trustworthy: -29

Strong: -37https://t.co/cQVO73NC4R — YouGov (@YouGov) October 8, 2023

Does Keir Starmer look like a PM in waiting?



Does: 31%

Does not: 48%https://t.co/Gw7cCMfmih



Is Labour ready for government?



Does: 33%

Does not: 45%https://t.co/vaYeqTsdWk



Who do you think will win the next election?



Labour: 52%

Conservatives: 25%https://t.co/8HCgPGBE8C pic.twitter.com/GQRQSFU99r — YouGov (@YouGov) October 8, 2023

Whilst Labour supporters must be chuffed with the headline voting figures what should worry them is how poorly Starmer’s ratings are, especially on a Prime Minister in waiting, the key factor is how badly the Tories and Sunak are doing which makes Labour look good.

Back in 2019 Boris Johnson’s ratings were historically bad for an incumbent Prime Minister but he won because Jeremy Corbyn’s rating, particularly after the Salisbury attack, ended up in the toilet and never recovered.

If Starmer doesn’t turn this around I expect the new Labour government and Starmer to become very unpopular very quickly.

TSE