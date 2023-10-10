Sunak’s ratings fall after his big week
Rishi Sunak must have been hoping he would get a boost in his ratings after the Tory conference but he has seen a large increase in his disapproval ratings with Redfield & Wilton but given the other shit show with the HS2 cancellation and the Network North plans being utter rubbish these changes aren’t surprising.
We live in a de facto Presidential campaign when it comes to general elections, so in a general election campaign where Sunak will be front and centre it bodes ill for the Tories if this a harbinger of what happens when Sunak is the key plank of the Tory election strategy particularly if Starmer maintains his positive ratings.
TSE