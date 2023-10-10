Sunak’s ratings fall after his big week

Rishi Sunak's approval rating is -16%.



Rishi Sunak Approval Rating (8 October):



Disapprove: 46% (+5)

Approve: 30% (-1)

Net: -16% (-6)



Changes +/- 1 Octoberhttps://t.co/nUfSfyQSTY pic.twitter.com/IXTnazQPrX — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 9, 2023

Rishi Sunak must have been hoping he would get a boost in his ratings after the Tory conference but he has seen a large increase in his disapproval ratings with Redfield & Wilton but given the other shit show with the HS2 cancellation and the Network North plans being utter rubbish these changes aren’t surprising.

We live in a de facto Presidential campaign when it comes to general elections, so in a general election campaign where Sunak will be front and centre it bodes ill for the Tories if this a harbinger of what happens when Sunak is the key plank of the Tory election strategy particularly if Starmer maintains his positive ratings.

Keir Starmer's approval rating is +10%.



Keir Starmer Approval Rating (8 October):



Approve: 38% (+1)

Disapprove: 28% (-2)

Net: +10% (+3)



Changes +/- 1 Octoberhttps://t.co/nUfSfyQSTY pic.twitter.com/9azjdRcttn — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 9, 2023

TSE