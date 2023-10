We asked 2,000 people to give us one word to describe Keir Starmer.#Lab23 pic.twitter.com/Nx7pirXJ7J — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 10, 2023

Keir Starmer's net favourability rating among the public has been relatively unchanged in the last year#Lab23



Sept 22: +6

Jan 23: -4

Apr 23: -4

Sept 23: +2 pic.twitter.com/BZKxXTHOFv — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 10, 2023

After the ‘excitement’ of the last few years I wonder if the country is yearning for a boring Prime Minister.

I think Starmer and Labour will be utterly delighted with ‘Honest’ being so prominent, although I think that might be the result of Starmer being a lawyer and integrity & honesty are intrinsic to being a lawyer which is a contrast to the banker (sic) Sunak.

TSE