Kemi now clear betting favourite to be next CON leader

It is hard to see Sunak being CON leader in 18 months time. A general election will have had to have taken place during that time period and it is very hard on current polling that there will be anything other than a LAB majority.

The real problem is that the Tories have been in power since May 2010 and there is a big desire for change. Switching the leader several times has had not marked impact on the public view of the Tories – a party that now seems reconciled to being out of government.

A big question for the blue team is how long can it expect to be out of power. In my view that could be a decade or more.

I think that both Kemi and Penny will both be good opposition leaders but will someone else emerge?

Mike Smithson