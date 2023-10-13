Is the Government’s Israel approach getting it right?

Thinking about the UK's approach to recent events, do you think the UK should be…



More supportive towards Israel than it has been: 16%

More critical towards Israel than it has been: 22%

Is getting the balance about right: 24%

Don't know: 39%https://t.co/9JgMSwKN8H pic.twitter.com/k2PI4a6fXv — YouGov (@YouGov) October 13, 2023

As the crisis in the Middle East continues to dominate the headlines the Middle East looks set to be a major part the political background during which the general election campaign will take place. Polling like the above is going to be very important.

We have also got WH2024 taking place at the same time

We have seen how Starmer’s approach is getting a lot of coverage and clearly Sunak’s views are going to be very important.

The critical of Israel figure against those who think it should be more supportive could develop into a key measure for comparison.

At the moment Sunak and Starmer are on the same page. Is that going to last?

Mike Smithson