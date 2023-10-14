East Kilbride SNP MP defects to the Tories

A boost for Sunak?

The big news from Scotland is that the SNP MP for East Kilbride, Liza Cameron, has defected to the Tories.

It appears that she intends to remain as an MP so this move boosts the Tory total in the Commons. This is from the PA report:

An SNP MP who defected to the Tories has claimed she and her family have had to go into hiding as a result of threats of violence she has received. In her first interview with the media since news broke that Dr Lisa Cameron had left the SNP to join the Conservatives, the MP claimed she had to move out of her home after she was threatened with being “bricked in the street”.Dr Cameron told the The Times she had received a “torrent of abuse” in emails since news of her defection broke on Thursday.

It is very unusual for MPs to defect to the party of government.

The move is a reminder that Scottish politics can be very different from the rest of the UK.

Mike Smithson