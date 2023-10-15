It’s the housing costs, stupid?

% of Britons who are paying more for housing now than they were 12 months ago



All Britons: 34%



18-24 year olds: 41%

25-49 year olds: 43%

50-64 year olds: 31%

65+ year olds: 18%https://t.co/n8r40E4AVV pic.twitter.com/5hEdjSVPfw — YouGov (@YouGov) October 12, 2023

One of the reasons I expect the Tories to be out of office for more than one term is the increase in mortgages and rents inspired by the Liz Truss premiership. This is something the voters do not forget and often take ages to forgive.

The only sliver of good news for the Tories is that their elderly base haven’t been as badly impacted as other age groups, which is usually a result of them having paid off their mortgages.

But a generation of non homeowners means long term problems for the Tories, I am of the belief that becoming a homeowner turns people into Tory voters. Lest we forget the greatest Tory Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, put turning the UK into a home owning democracy at the heart of her premiership, something the cosplaying Thatcherites in the Tory party today seem to have forgotten.

TSE