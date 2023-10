How death and ill health have ceased to be the main causes of by-elections

Wikipedia June 2022 to Oct 2023

This from the 205-2010 parliament

Wikipedia 2055-2009

This parliament we have seen a huge change in how Westminster by-elections are triggered.

It used to be that death of the incumbent MP was the main reason. These days that hardly ever happens. Now it is the behaviour of MPs.

Mike Smithson