The polling chart that won’t help Sunak keep his job

Would the Tories do better with another change of leader?

At the weekend yet another pollster, Opinium, came out with Sunak’s ratings in sharp decline and there is little doubt that Rishi is struggling with public opinion. The chart says it all with the PM’s net rating down to minus 30%.

As we get closer to the latest date that the election has to be held the main parties take stock of themselves and inevitably the question is raised over whether the leaders are up to the task ahead.

It is here where polls like the one above can be hugely influential and you can bet that Sunak’s declining approval ratings are a cause for concern amongst the blue team. Quite simply it would the party do better if there was a different leader? Would more Tories be re-elected with a leadership change?

One thing that helps Sunak at the moment is the number of Tory leaders that we have had this parliament.

My own view is that the Tories would retain more seats with a different leader – say Penny Mordaunt.

Mike Smithson