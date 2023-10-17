It’s getting harder to see how this ends

The big story overnight from Israel has been the attack on the hospital and the reports of the huge toll of inmates being killed. Both sides seem to be working hard on the public relations front to get over that they were not to blame.

If this carries on much longer it’s hard to see any sort of early ending and there will be many more mistaken bombings like this one. They just make it harder for any sort of agreement to be reached.

This latest outrage looks set to be the pretext for the next one and my worry is that this could trigger off other outrages

Mike Smithson