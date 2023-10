It's good to see Graham Brady making this case (in @JohnRentoul's newsletter).



The choice of prime minister cannot be a subscriber benefit for a few thousand party members, whom nobody elected and who are accountable to no one.



I made the same case here: https://t.co/HqSF1LzT3w pic.twitter.com/qDiNY16Psb — Robert Saunders (@redhistorian) October 18, 2023

This move, from Graham Brady, has in my view a lot of merits. Under the British system party leaders are not presidential candidates and I think it is wrong that those who’ve just paid a few pounds a year should have this power.

MPs are the ones that work most closely with the leadership and MPs are the best ones to make the assessment.

It will be interesting to see if this gets some traction.

Mike Smithson