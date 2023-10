We asked 1,000 Scots to give us one word to describe Humza Yousaf.#SNP23 pic.twitter.com/jvEYy6fHLR — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 17, 2023

This does not bode well for the SNP, although there may well be time for him to turn this around, at least for the Holyrood election in 2026 if not the Westminster election.

I do expect Yousaf to see an improvement in his ratings given the events in Israel and Gaza, not just because of the circumstances of his in-laws but the way he has comported himself generally which has earned him praised from Jewish community.

TSE