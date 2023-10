One year into his tenure, Rishi Sunak has not reduced the number of 2019 Conservative voters saying they will vote for another party at the next election



Last poll under Johnson: 20%

Last poll under Truss: 30%

Latest poll under Sunak: 28% pic.twitter.com/dKxOqzS9zu — YouGov (@YouGov) October 23, 2023

As predicted by many of us, Sunak throwing red meat to the right has consequences as he bleeds even more votes to the centre left as they repulsed by rhetoric of Sunak and his Home Secretary, who had to resign in disgrace only to be reappointed as Home Secretary six days later by Sunak.

TSE