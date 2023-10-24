Sunak’s epitaph? A terrible Prime Minister but not as bad as Truss or Johnson

After 1 year as PM, how has Rishi Sunak's reputation changed? % of Britons who say he is…



Competent: 34% (-16 from Oct 2022)

Decisive: 30% (-23)

Honest: 27% (-8)

Authentic: 23% (-8)

Strong: 20% (-19)

Trustworthy: 20% (-10)

In touch: 9% (-4)