Sunak's epitaph? A terrible Prime Minister but not as bad as Truss or Johnson
24/10/2023
TSE

After 1 year as PM, how has Rishi Sunak's reputation changed? % of Britons who say he is…Competent: 34% (-16 from Oct 2022)Decisive: 30% (-23)Honest: 27% (-8)Authentic: 23% (-8)Strong: 20% (-19)Trustworthy: 20% (-10)In touch: 9% (-4) pic.twitter.com/t6TqSxHU4O— YouGov (@YouGov) October 23, 2023

After 1 year in office, half of Britons say he has been a "poor" or "terrible" prime ministerGreat: 1%Good: 10%Average: 33%Poor: 25%Terrible: 25% pic.twitter.com/piMnZBBan0— YouGov (@YouGov) October 23, 2023

Full article and data at: https://t.co/ErTtWOGlPK— YouGov (@YouGov) October 23, 2023

TSE