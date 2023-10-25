Is Sunak going to make it to the election?

One of the things that intrigues me about the current betting markets is that there is so little speculation on the future of the prime minister.

Normally when a leader was so far behind in the polls port so long there would be lots of reports of rebellions in his or her party about being replaced. A lively betting market would be about who would be the next prime minister.

Yet with 100+ Tory MPs set to lose their jobs when the vote comes Sunak appears fireproof. Could it be that the job has ceased to be attractive to aspiring Tories?

Mike Smithson