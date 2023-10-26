This government really does look after oppressed minorities
I am surprised Rishi Sunak didn’t announce this change from his chopper or on a private plane. As somebody who has worked for over a decade in banking and financial services I know a wunch of bankers (sic) are as loved as a stepmother in a Disney film. I suspect this is another Truss/Kwarteng legacy that will damage the Tories at the next election and beyond.
I am sure this is what the Red Wall voted for in 2016 and 2019 and will win them back to the Tories at the next general election, this policy will help deal with the perceptions of Rishi Sunak being an arrogant, out of touch elitist.
TSE