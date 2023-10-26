This government really does look after oppressed minorities

It’s Rishi Sunak’s 1st birthday as PM.



How does he choose to celebrate?



By pushing ahead with Liz Truss’ plan to axe the cap on bankers’ bonuses.



The cost of living and mortgages are at the front of people’s minds. Yet he thinks this is a priority? https://t.co/y4UrwvMNOo — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) October 24, 2023

The cap on bankers’ bonuses, which capped their bonus at double their salary, is to be removed. Do you support or oppose this change?



Support: 20%

Oppose: 63%https://t.co/h9pCaJAuXQ pic.twitter.com/edPxujSKeM — YouGov (@YouGov) October 25, 2023

I am surprised Rishi Sunak didn’t announce this change from his chopper or on a private plane. As somebody who has worked for over a decade in banking and financial services I know a wunch of bankers (sic) are as loved as a stepmother in a Disney film. I suspect this is another Truss/Kwarteng legacy that will damage the Tories at the next election and beyond.

I am sure this is what the Red Wall voted for in 2016 and 2019 and will win them back to the Tories at the next general election, this policy will help deal with the perceptions of Rishi Sunak being an arrogant, out of touch elitist.

TSE