Has Sunak buggered up the boundary changes? – See update

Unless I’m imagining things, the Government has missed the statutory deadline for submitting the new parliamentary boundaries order to a meeting of the Privy Council: the 2020 Act says within four months of the reports being laid b4 parliament, and that happened on 28 June 2023… pic.twitter.com/7r7l0MdswO — David Torrance (@davidtorrance) October 29, 2023

Is that 'exceptional circumstances' as commonly understood? Or 'exceptional circumstances' which means anything they want those circumstances to be? — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) October 29, 2023

Interesting. Be really funny if they just forgot….. — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) October 29, 2023

David Torrance knows his stuff as he is a clerk in the House of Commons library.

Is this further proof that Sir Keir Starmer is a very lucky general?

TSE

Update