A little bit of history repeating?

30/10/2023

Every poll which showed a drop in lead was reported like this. pic.twitter.com/6zzrd6Zu1q— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 20, 2023

And columnists did their best to find reasons to think the Tories could still win. pic.twitter.com/raRhUhspes— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 20, 2023

It wasn't just the Telegraph either. This is the Times."In a foretaste of what Tory strategists admit will be an election battle built around the character of the two leaders".Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/4GSgS6QcdG— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 20, 2023

I'll stop now. Also v interesting how media/politico language is so similar to almost 30 years ago when that's so untrue in wider culture.— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 20, 2023

This is a fascinating Twitter thread by Sam Freedman and well worth your time going through.

TSE