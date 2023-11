How much attention are Britons paying to Keir Starmer's response to the Israel-Palestine conflict?



All Britons

A lot: 7%

A fair amount: 25%

Little to none: 68%



2019 Labour voters

A lot: 9%

A fair amount: 37%

Little to none: 53%https://t.co/LQccM6e6Nb pic.twitter.com/Hkj03Nn7QA — YouGov (@YouGov) October 31, 2023

I did wonder if the events in the Middle East might be the blackest of black swans that upends Sir Keir Starmer general election victory.

It is clear that the Labour Party is more focussed and sympathetic to the Palestinians than most voters, so Starmer’s actions on recent events could annoy plenty of Labour voters but he’s doing better than Corbyn which represents a real victory for Starmer.

TSE