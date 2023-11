@scottishlabour extends general election lead over @theSNP to six points, at 38% v 32%, says new @YouGov poll for Scottish Election Study – @severincarrell reports https://t.co/0XWW5U4KhV — Guardian Scotland (@GdnScotland) November 1, 2023

Labour has so far picked up 18 per cent of voters in Scotland who backed the Tories in 2019, and 21 per cent of those who supported the SNP.



Labour is now at 38 per cent on Westminster voting intentions, with the SNP on 32 per cent. — Chris McCall (@Dennynews) November 1, 2023

Dr Fraser McMillan: "The data reinforces the impression that Scottish voters are ready to punish the SNP and the Conservatives" https://t.co/ty55lMc2cphttps://t.co/ty55lMc2cp — Chris McCall (@Dennynews) November 1, 2023

SNP and Labour are tied in Scotland.



Scotland Westminster VI (29-30 October):



SNP 32% (-2)

Labour 32% (–)

Conservative 23% (+2)

Lib Dem 8% (-1)

Green 2% (–)

Reform 2% (+1)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 4-5 Octoberhttps://t.co/KkYt2ivwJS pic.twitter.com/ZSM6uAqreh — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) November 1, 2023

The Scottish Election Study use YouGov however due slight methodology variations YouGov advise not to compare them to YouGov’s own polls but rather compare them to previous Scottish Election Study polls. Redfield & Wilton has Labour & The SNP tied but even if Redfield & WIlton is accurate Humza Yousaf’s strategy about using the next Westminster general election to further Scottish independence might be flawed.

'No' leads by 5 points.



Scotland Independence Referendum Voting Intention (29-30 October):



No 50% (+2)

Yes 45% (-1)

Don't Know 5% (-1)



Changes +/- 4-5 Octoberhttps://t.co/KkYt2iuYUk pic.twitter.com/7cksuqtkP2 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) November 1, 2023

