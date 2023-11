?NEW Poll of Labour Cllrs?



Just a third of Labour councillors say they’re satisfied with the leadership's position on Israel-Palestine.



Position on Israel-Palestine

Satisfied 37%

Dissatisfied 43%



General Election prospects

Satisfied 88%

Dissatisfied 4%

Two in five Labour councillors say that Keir Starmer's handling of Israel-Palestine makes them feel more negatively towards the party.



More positively 15%

More negatively 43%

No difference 41%

I suspect because Starmer is seen as a winner, most Labour councillors will not kick up too much of a fuss on the one issue they aren’t satisfied on. Proper left wingers want to be in power to deliver change rather than perpetually protesting in opposition, the latter is like a lot like peeing your pants, it’ll give you a warm feeling but puts everyone else off.

TSE