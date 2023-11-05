The Covid 19 legacy The Covid 19 legacy 5/11/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Does it matter if those working in Downing Street during the pandemic did not abide by the Covid rules?It matters a lot: 64%It matters a fair amount: 16%It doesn't matter very much: 10%It doesn't matter at all: 6%https://t.co/8HSbsqRAFW pic.twitter.com/Rd1IC43L24— YouGov (@YouGov) November 3, 2023 In hindsight, thinking about the government’s handling of the Covid?19 outbreak, do you think their approach was generally…?Too strict: 21%Not strict enough: 40%About right: 25%https://t.co/J2BebHtmzw pic.twitter.com/Jxi41b1yw5— YouGov (@YouGov) November 1, 2023 The pandemic might be over but the legacy of it is likely to have a suboptimal impact on the Tories. TSE