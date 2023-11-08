Just imagine if Boris Johnson was still PM
Just imagine Boris Johnson had actually survived putting a known sexual predator in a position of authority and then lying about it, he then survived being suspended for 90 days from the House of Commons for lying to the Commons over partygate.
These two events alone would have ensured the Tories doing worse than they currently are, a mixture of hypocrisy and the fact there weren’t enough Tory MPs willing to serve under Boris Johnson to allow a functioning government to operate would have ensured that polling inevitability.
A few days ago I said that the Covid-19 inquiry evidence so far had shredded Boris Johnson chances of a political comeback, yesterday’s evidence was the cherry on the parfait for that. Calling Boris Johnson ‘Britain Trump’ isn’t unfair but accurate. I suspect anyone backing a Boris Johnson comeback is going to be disappointed, why would you want this circus-cum-shitshow back?
TSE