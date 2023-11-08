Just imagine if Boris Johnson was still PM

I am a gobby bastard but even I am lost for words.



Boris Johnson "wanted to be injected with Covid-19 on television" to calm public fears, an ex-aide has said.



The claim – by Lord Lister – came in a witness statement to the Covid inquiry.https://t.co/pdlwdANoB9 — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 7, 2023

I hope they’re selling tickets for Boris Johnson’s appearance at the inquiry. — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) November 7, 2023

We often ponder what gave Liz Truss the confidence to think “F*ck it… why not give it a go? I mean, how hard can it really be?” Think we’ve found our answer ?? https://t.co/G4eGvR6KL6 — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) November 7, 2023

A compilation of some of the times Boris Johnson and allies like Therese Coffey, Michael Gove, and Ben Wallace, denied he ever said “let the bodies pile high”, that he could ever say such a thing and went on the attack, gaslighting an entire nation.



You may want to share it. ~AA https://t.co/ubVubAcFQE pic.twitter.com/y1tjGSm50F — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 7, 2023

Just imagine Boris Johnson had actually survived putting a known sexual predator in a position of authority and then lying about it, he then survived being suspended for 90 days from the House of Commons for lying to the Commons over partygate.

These two events alone would have ensured the Tories doing worse than they currently are, a mixture of hypocrisy and the fact there weren’t enough Tory MPs willing to serve under Boris Johnson to allow a functioning government to operate would have ensured that polling inevitability.

A few days ago I said that the Covid-19 inquiry evidence so far had shredded Boris Johnson chances of a political comeback, yesterday’s evidence was the cherry on the parfait for that. Calling Boris Johnson ‘Britain Trump’ isn’t unfair but accurate. I suspect anyone backing a Boris Johnson comeback is going to be disappointed, why would you want this circus-cum-shitshow back?

