Keeping Braverman as Home Secretary is a lifestyle choice by Sunak

A wedge issue but for your own voters. https://t.co/BGE6JRGXVF — Will ?ennings (@drjennings) November 7, 2023

When I first heard the absolute nonsense emanating from Suella Braverman’s mouth about the homeless I was truly disgusted and I had a feeling it would go down very badly with the voters and this poll confirms my expectations were right. Her comments persuaded me to vote Labour for the first time in my life.

Her comments were a not so subtle pitch to Tory members who will have the final say on Sunak’s successor but her comments were so crass and deeply offensive that it would put off even Tory voters. I am not surprised by her wickedness given her past form but given she is a Cambridge educated lawyer I am disappointed in her lack of subtlety and nuance on so many things, if she wants to be Sunak’s successor she should focus on a bit of long term competency rather than grandstanding.

I don’t think it is any accident Sir Keir Starmer focussed so heavily on Suella Braverman yesterday, the longer Sunak keeps her as Home Secretary the worse it will get for the Tories in the polls and ballot box. I have been laying Braverman in the next Tory leader markets for a while, hopefully this isn’t a courageous strategy in the Sir Humphrey Appleby sense.

As @joncraig points out, really interesting today that Starmer saved the major ire in his King's Speech debate for Braverman, and issued a warning to the PM about her "ambitions".



Preparing for the next Tory leader early? Might explain a lot…https://t.co/0mvM4jQOzj — Jennifer-Anne Scott (@NifS) November 7, 2023

