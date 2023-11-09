There can only be one conclusion here – Sunak’s toast

???Labour leads in the latest Westminster polling, by pollster:

24% People Polling

22% Findoutnow

21% YouGov

21% Deltapoll

20% Techne

20% Ipsos

18% WeThink

17% Redfield & Wilton

16% Savanta

16% More in Common

15% Opinium — Will ?ennings (@drjennings) November 7, 2023

Hardy these days do we focus on a single poll on PB. Rather I like to look at the big pictrure from a group of surveys at regular intervals.

Given that we are getting nearer and nearer to the general election then the pressure will surely mount on the PM. If there hadn’t been so many changes of leader during the current Parliament then I think that Sunak would be more vulnerable to a coup than he is at the moment.

The big message from the polls is that we have yet to see anything that suggests that the prime minister who took over just over a year ago has found a way of resonating with the public.

It is hard to argue that he isn’t toast and maybe 200 or more CON MPs could be at risk.

Mike Smithson