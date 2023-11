The king over the water for the Tories?

Do you think Nigel Farage would make a good or a bad leader of the Conservative Party?



Very good leader: 8% (Con 2019 voter 18%)

Fairly good leader: 13% (Con 23%)

Fairly bad leader: 12% (Con 14%)

Very bad leader: 45% (Con 27%)

You can back Nigel Farage at 34 on Betfair on the next Tory leader market, I am not tempted because of that split amongst Tory voters, it would be interesting to see a similar poll of Tory members.

TSE