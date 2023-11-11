Can 7 times elections failure Farage really be CON leader?

Farage performance in Westminster elections

There’s a fair bit of speculation at the moment about Farage becoming Tory leader. The only problem with this is that he would first have to become an MP and that means winning a seat at a general election or by-election.

He has had seven attempts at this in the past and hasn’t managed it. Maybe if he switched to the Tories then he would have a better chance.but I’m not sure. His candidature in a seat would lead to other parties working tactically against him. He is also far from popular across the full range of Tory voters.

A recent YouGov poll found 96% of CON voters saying they knew of him but only 26% liking him. Those are not good figures and it is hard seeing him helping the Tories at a general election.

Mike Smithson