The Tories, just like Game of Thrones but with more sex and backstabbing

Supporters of the home secretary launched a rearguard action to shore up her position after Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, became the most senior minister to distance himself from her allegations of police bias — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 10, 2023

The Times understands that Downing Street’s anger at Braverman’s article was fuelled by her earlier comments that some homeless people living in tents had made a lifestyle choice — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 10, 2023

Braverman was said to be “sanguine” about her future as she spent Friday preparing for both Saturday’s Armistice Day protests and a supreme court judgment next Wednesday on the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 10, 2023

Shot through the heart and you're to blame

Darling, you give Gove a bad name.



Badenoch upset at Gove for stirring his spoon in the porridge of a married friend of hers. https://t.co/Sg4Bl3uVAH — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 11, 2023

This feels much worse than the end days of the John Major premiership, there’s too much bitterness and rancour (sic) in the party for them to govern effectively. I suspect this also makes both Badenoch and Braverman lays in the next Tory leader market.

TSE