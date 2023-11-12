Can there be anything more symbolic than Monday’s Indy front page?

This is a hard one for Sunak to deal with

For those of my generation the news that the news that the boss of Saatchi & Saatchi has turned on the Tores is a big deal. This was the agency that played a huge part in the Maggie Thatcher election successes of the 1980s and for the boss to come out now and back Starmer is the perfect symbol of where Tory politics is now.

Now doubt we are going to see other such symbols as Sunak’s government tries to hange on against all the odds.

The big message here is that it is very hard to see Sunak’s Tories winning.

Mike Smithson