Fewer than half of Tory voters want Sunak to keep Braverman as Home Secretary

Do you think Rishi Sunak should keep Suella Braverman as Home Secretary or should he sack her?



Should keep: 22% (Con 2019 voters: 48%)

Should sack: 49% (Con 2019 voters: 31%)

Don't know: 29% (Con 2019 voters: 21%)https://t.co/6LLAUBp6ck pic.twitter.com/E7xegIsJNr — YouGov (@YouGov) November 10, 2023

Her tenure as Minister for Hate Home Secretary shows why she is egregiously unfit to hold any office. Sacking her might see Sunak get a smidgeon of a poll boost. She’s even more unpopular with Tory MPs.

No 10 thinks Braverman’s supporters number six to a dozen, including Lee Anderson and Miriam Cates. It has also been noted that a drinks reception held by members of the Common Sense Group, which backs Braverman, last week was attended by only seven MPs. https://t.co/D6jzjoGXxg — Randeep Ramesh (@tianran) November 12, 2023

I expect her ratings to collapse further after yesterday’s incidents at the Cenotaph which makes her a clear lay in the next Tory leader market.

The far right paying their respects to the war dead. Absolute disgrace. ?@SuellaBraverman? this is on you pic.twitter.com/0Rbspj4bfE — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) November 11, 2023

This is the British far right. Police have lost control. We feared this would happen. Fifteen minutes to 11am on Armistice Day. Absolute disgrace pic.twitter.com/DiJpN7N2Mj — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) November 11, 2023

TSE