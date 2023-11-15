A difficult day for Starmer as well A difficult day for Starmer as well 15/11/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Labour confirms eight shadow ministers have left Keir Starmer's frontbench tonight over ceasefire vote.Including, Paula Barker, Rachel Hopkins, Afzal Khan, Sarah Owen, Jess Phillips, Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah and Andy Slaughter.— Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) November 15, 2023 Over half of Britons (including 68% of Labour 2019 voters) say the UK should support a full or temporary ceasefire in Gazahttps://t.co/Wk1Bw7lCpF pic.twitter.com/q995R05q44— YouGov (@YouGov) November 15, 2023 TSE