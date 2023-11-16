Now is the time for nuance and subtlety

Nearly half of British adults think the UK should stay in the European Convention on Human Rights. There is no major political party, where a majority of either its supporters or voters support withdrawal. 2/12 pic.twitter.com/NfDVAkuaex — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

A little more than half of Conservative supporters think immigrants damage the recovery, but nearly a third think the opposite. The picture is reversed for Labour supporters. Overall the country is very evenly divided. 4/12 pic.twitter.com/dSpkzZmHUu — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

A plurality of British adults believe Suella Braverman is speaking the truth when she says there are many asylum seekers pretending to be gay, including more than half of Conservatives. Supporters of other parties are more divided and many don't know. 6/12 pic.twitter.com/7WmJZPemwF — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

A plurality of British adults believe the advantages of the UK's multicultural society outweigh the disadvantages. Among Conservative supporters, nearly a quarter think the same, but a third think the opposite and a third think there are as many disadvantages as advantages. 8/12 pic.twitter.com/naJuqZ9Iyp — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

Six in ten British adults think there are some people in the UK who are racist, but the UK is mostly not a racist country. A further 15% think the UK is not a racist country at all. That overall story is repeated across supporters of all major parties. 10/12 pic.twitter.com/qCr87yb97l — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

On immigration, across a range of measures, the story is more nuanced than simply ‘Conservatives support this’ or ‘Labour oppose that’. In many instances the country is evenly divided with no narrative overwhelmingly favoured by supporters of one party or another. 12/12 — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 16, 2023

As the grandson of humble immigrants from Pakistan I am fascinated by polling like this. I often say that the UK is not a racist country, there’s so many examples of it not being, primus inter pares being that Scotland, London, and the UK are led by people whose antecedents came from the same place as my grandparents did.

This doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist in the UK but there’s much more positives than negatives. Some of the findings in this poll will encourage Suella Braverman but I don’t think is enough to build a platform to become party leader or Prime Minister.

TSE