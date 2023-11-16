Now is the time for nuance and subtlety
As the grandson of humble immigrants from Pakistan I am fascinated by polling like this. I often say that the UK is not a racist country, there’s so many examples of it not being, primus inter pares being that Scotland, London, and the UK are led by people whose antecedents came from the same place as my grandparents did.
This doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist in the UK but there’s much more positives than negatives. Some of the findings in this poll will encourage Suella Braverman but I don’t think is enough to build a platform to become party leader or Prime Minister.
TSE