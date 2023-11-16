Rwandan discussions

What should the govt do about the Rwanda policy in response to Supreme Court ruling?



Scrap entirely: 39% (16% of Con 2019 voters)

Find another third country: 29% (49% Con 2019 voters)

Something else: 14% (22% of Con 2019 voters)https://t.co/t4mzTmyIq5 pic.twitter.com/yMJC7vevkl — YouGov (@YouGov) November 15, 2023

Britain should remain a member of the European Convention on Human Rights, say Britons



Remain in ECHR: 51%

Withdraw from ECHR: 28%

Not sure: 21%https://t.co/HZEs8slMQS pic.twitter.com/oOOczzqVEc — YouGov (@YouGov) November 15, 2023

In response to our independent judiciary it appears Sunak is going to scweam and scweam and ignore them but I don’t think he’ll get much of a polling boost judging by these poll findings. The only popular thing he’s done recently is fire Suella Braverman.

As an aside, I am surprised that Arsenal fans Sir Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn haven’t kicked off about their team ‘s shirt sponsor being ‘Visit Rwanda’. They should remember Arsenal fans with political ambitions can change the world, see Osama bin Laden as an example.

TSE