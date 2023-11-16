Rwandan discussions
In response to our independent judiciary it appears Sunak is going to scweam and scweam and ignore them but I don’t think he’ll get much of a polling boost judging by these poll findings. The only popular thing he’s done recently is fire Suella Braverman.
As an aside, I am surprised that Arsenal fans Sir Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn haven’t kicked off about their team ‘s shirt sponsor being ‘Visit Rwanda’. They should remember Arsenal fans with political ambitions can change the world, see Osama bin Laden as an example.
TSE