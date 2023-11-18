A personal note from Mike Smithson

A personal note from Mike Smithson

PBers will notice that I have not been active recently. Just over a fortnight ago I had a fall which is not a very good thing for someone approaching their 78th birthday.

I was in Hospital for several nights (it seemed like an eternity) and hopefully will make a recovery.

Next year offers so much in the political betting arena with the high chance of a UK General Election and of course in November the White House Race.
I really want to be posting with my thoughts on those two massive events. In the meantime thank you to TSE for helping keep the site going.

Mike Smithson

