Tears for Keir?

Six in ten (59%) now think the Labour Party is divided, following frontbench resignations this week.

The public are still more likely to see the Conservatives (76%) as divided though.https://t.co/c2zXZcFuP5 pic.twitter.com/MPGLaWImTH — YouGov (@YouGov) November 17, 2023

I have been wondering for a while that Labour could be damaged by recent events in the Middle East and this poll is further proof of that hypothesis being proven. Like many things Starmer might be being shielded by how badly the Tories are doing both in absolute and relative terms to Labour and the fact events in the Middle East might not have the same salience on election day compared to today.

On election day I cannot see many voters deciding to cast their votes based on how Labour have handled in opposition events in Israel rather than say, inter alia, the NHS, the economy, schools, or partygate.

TSE