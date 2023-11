Bad news for the we want Boris back crew

In his personal notes, Sir Patrick Vallance said former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "clearly bamboozled" during a meeting over schools during the pandemic.



He adds Johnson "struggled" with some of the scientific concepts presented to him.https://t.co/AOGNyTKhTo



?Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/W7AZuenxer — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 20, 2023

"PM is clearly bamboozled," the UK's chief scientific advisor wrote about Boris Johnson in May 2020.#covidinquiryUK https://t.co/2iaQZeoAdX — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) November 20, 2023

I’m not sure the public would want Boris Johnson to run a whelk stall let alone the country.

One of the more cutting remarks I heard about Boris Johnson, which turns out to be more accurate with each passing day, is that Boris Johnson is what plebs think an intellectual looks and sounds like, throwing a classical historical reference or a bit of Latin doesn’t mean you’re clever.

When it comes to Boris Johnson return as Prime Minister, alea jacta est.

TSE