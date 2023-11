When will the Tories poll 30% or more again?

The last poll that the Tories on 30% or higher was the More In Common, conducted on the 14th to the 16th of October. Being stuck in the 20s for a month constitutes a rut.

If the Autumn statement doesn’t improve the Tory vote share then I suspect then the next opportunity will be the budget next spring which I expect to be a tax cut bonanza.

Make your prediction in the comments on when the Tories will be back to consistently polling in the 30s.

TSE