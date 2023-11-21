Could Nikki Haley be the GOP figure to beat Trump?

In the WH2024 betting a recent mover has been Niki Haley – the former Governor of South Carolina and US Ambassador to the UN. She. is now second to Trump in the nomination betting and is starting to get more media attention.

Many Republicans are now seeing her as the one who could replace Trump as the nominee for next year’s election.

This is a massive ask of her and the polling continues to show that Trump is doing very well indeed. My concern about the polls this far into a campaign is that they can be favourable to the contender with the highest name recognition.

So predictions about next year’s White House Race have assumed that Biden and Trump will be the nominees. Clearly they are the favourites but let’s wait till the first primaries.

One thing that might help Haley is that her state, South Carolina, is in the early batch of primaries.

Mike Smithson