Will eating a kangaroo’s bunghole improve Nigel Farage’s ratings?

As 'I'm a Celebrity…' gets underway, Britons are twice as likely to view Nigel Farage unfavourably than favourablyhttps://t.co/X3xVglddS7 pic.twitter.com/4f96mm4Ix5 — YouGov (@YouGov) November 20, 2023

For those betting on Nigel Farage winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here this polling from YouGov will make for sobering reason.

I’d sooner trap an appendage in a door than watch this show at the best of times and I am not watching this year’s edition, despite the opportunity to see Nigel Farage’s bottom but I may bet on it based on these YouGov ratings, those of you who watch this show let me know if laying Nigel Farage in this show is a sensible strategy.

TSE