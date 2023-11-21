Will eating a kangaroo’s bunghole improve Nigel Farage’s ratings?
For those betting on Nigel Farage winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here this polling from YouGov will make for sobering reason.
I’d sooner trap an appendage in a door than watch this show at the best of times and I am not watching this year’s edition, despite the opportunity to see Nigel Farage’s bottom but I may bet on it based on these YouGov ratings, those of you who watch this show let me know if laying Nigel Farage in this show is a sensible strategy.
TSE