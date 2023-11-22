Can Hunt turn Tory fortunes around?

Smarkets

A lot politically is resting on today’s budget

This is almost certainly the last budget before the general election and Hunt needs to get some good headlines on the way his proposals will impact on voters.

This is always a tough one and LAB will be working hard this afternoon to find the negative messages. Remember the “Dementia Tax” not long ago.

Just getting some LAB leads down to single figures would be a big boost for the Tories.

The problem with budgets is that the downside headlines tend to make the front pages a day or so later.

Mike Smithson