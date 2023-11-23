Not very big, and not very Cleverly
What a time to be alive, never did I think I would be doing a thread header on whether the Home Secretary called a town a shithole.
I cannot see any next cabinet minister to leave/Cleverly exit date markets but if there were I suspect I’d be backing Cleverly to survive this story.
In politics perceptions sometimes matter than the facts and this will cement the belief that the Tories are full of arrogant out of touch elitists even if Cleverly didn’t say the comments about Stockton North, if he had accurately described nearby Middlesbrough in such terms this would be a total non story.
TSE