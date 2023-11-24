The WH2024 primaries will be different from what we are used to.

Next year’s White House Race will be the sixth to be covered since PB was founded in 2004. But there will be one big difference and that is the order in which states hold their primaries. We are all used to the Iowa caucuses being the first State to divide with the first proper primary being in New Hampshire.

This time the Democratic party have been seeking to make the elections take place in it different order although the Republicans appear to be following what we have known in the in the past.

So the GOP will kick iff with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15th while the Democratic primary for the state has been pushed back to “Super Tuesday” a month or so later.

The first state for the Democrats looks set to be South Carolina. This would be very helpful for Biden who had a clear victory there at GE2020. Could that be why the President is so keen on the change?

Mike Smithson