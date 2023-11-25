A 14% return in just over a month?

Ladbrokes have this market on whether a vote of no confidence will be triggered in Rishi Sunak this year. For one to be triggered 15% of Tory MPs need to send a letter to the chairman of the 1922 committee requesting such a vote.

I cannot see a trigger event or events during the rest of the year that will see that threshold breached. So far in 2023 we’ve seen a plethora of record breaking by election defeats for Sunak, we’ve seen him sack Suella Braverman, damaging evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry, and if they didn’t trigger the threshold then I’m not sure what’s left in 2023 that will.

TSE