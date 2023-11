61% of Britons think inheritance tax is unfair – but why is that? Here are the top reasons they gave…



Has already been taxed: 42% of those who consider it unfair

Should be able to leave it all: 17%

Punishes being responsible: 11%

Threshold too low: 10%