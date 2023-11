It’s 52% vs 48% all over again

Excluding Don't Knows this translates as 52% support Cameron's return and 48% oppose Cameron's return.



52% is a lot higher than the Tory VI excluding DKs. https://t.co/MahhqRCRoj — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 27, 2023

Even if you don’t exclude Don’t Knows the 28% is higher than the Tory voting intention figure in recent polls which means it could be launchpad for a Tory revival.

I stick to my previous assessment that foreign affairs will not shift voting intentions.

TSE